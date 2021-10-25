According to the UN, the most recent climate plans do not reduce emissions.

According to the UN, the current set of national emissions-reduction plans filed under the Paris Agreement will make no significant difference in short-term carbon pollution levels and would still leave the world on track to warm by 2.7 degrees Celsius.

The UN’s climate team said the latest proposals confirmed “worrying trends” of countries delaying much-needed carbon cuts, ahead of the COP26 session next week.

Countries committed to keeping global warming “well below” two degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels under the historic 2015 Paris Agreement, and to work toward a safer target of 1.5 degrees Celsius by broad emissions reductions.

Signatories are have to submit updated climate plans, known as Nationally Determined Contributions, or NDCs, every five years under the deal’s “ratchet” system.

The UN reported that 143 nations had submitted new or updated NDCs in response to a recent review of NDCs submitted ahead of COP26, which was postponed one year due to Covid-19.

These measures, when combined, would result in a 9 percent reduction in emissions from these countries by 2030, compared to 2010 levels.

However, it claimed that if all Paris signatory plans were combined, emissions would grow by a “significant” 16 percent this decade.

To stay under the 1.5°C threshold, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) estimates that emissions must drop by 45 percent over that timeframe.

According to current promises, global warming will reach 2.7 degrees Celsius by 2100, the same as predicted in September.

“The message from this update is loud and clear: Parties must urgently redouble their climate efforts if they are to avoid global temperature increases beyond the Paris Agreement’s goal of well below 2 degrees Celsius by the end of the century — ideally 1.5 degrees Celsius,” said UN climate chief Patricia Espinosa.

The IPCC predicted in August that the 1.5-degree limit might be violated by 2030, and that it would be exceeded by mid-century regardless of emissions.

Many of the countries that submitted revised NDCs also stated that they intend to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

According to a report released Monday, the plans of 143 countries will reduce emissions by 83-88 percent by 2050 compared to current levels.

It did, however, caution about the dangers of delaying decarbonisation.

“Exceeding the temperature goals will destabilize the globe and cause everlasting pain, especially among those who have contributed the least to GHG (greenhouse gas) emissions in the environment,” Espinosa added.

Britain, which is hosting COP26, has stated that it wants agreements made at the conference to keep 1.5°C within reach.

China and India were noticeably absent from the most recent round of NDCs. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.