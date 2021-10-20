According to the Kremlin, Putin will not attend the COP 26 Climate Summit.

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend next month’s historic UN climate meeting, as the UK emphasized the importance of national leaders’ attendance.

The COP26 summit in Glasgow, Scotland, has been dubbed humanity’s “final best hope” to avert catastrophic climate change.

“Unfortunately, Putin will not fly to Glasgow,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, adding that climate change was “one of our most significant foreign policy priorities.”

Russia is the world’s fourth-largest carbon emitter, and opponents believe it is doing too little to address the environmental catastrophe.

The Russian side will be represented at the meeting, according to Peskov, but specifics will be announced at a later date.

The participation of Chinese President Xi Jinping and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been called into question as a result of Putin’s absence.

So far, neither has confirmed their attendance. China is the world’s leading emitter of greenhouse gases, followed by India.

Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, is trying to secure tougher commitments from governments around the world to avert catastrophic climate catastrophe.

Britain “would undoubtedly actively encourage leaders to attend, given this is a really vital moment in terms of fighting climate change,” according to his official spokeswoman.

The spokesman for Downing Street told reporters that countries should be “represented at a top level” in order to make “real pledges” on decarbonisation.

According to him, “around 120” leaders have confirmed their attendance so far.

The Russian president’s decision comes after Queen Elizabeth II was overheard last week chastising world leaders for “talking” about climate change but “doing” too little about it.

The Queen, who will attend events related to the gathering, expressed dissatisfaction with the fact that she still does not know which leaders will be present.

Her statement echoed Prince Charles, her eldest son and heir, who expressed fear that world leaders would “simply chat.”

In an interview with the BBC last week, he said, “The challenge is getting action on the ground.”

Prince William, the Queen’s grandson and Prince Charles’s eldest son, joined the fray, advising officials against “brilliant talk, clever words, but not enough action.”

The gathering, which will take place between October 31 and November 12, will be the largest climate conference since the historic discussions in Paris in 2015, and is viewed as a critical step in establishing global carbon targets to reduce global warming.

The gathering, which will take place between October 31 and November 12, will be the largest climate conference since the historic discussions in Paris in 2015, and is viewed as a critical step in establishing global carbon targets to reduce global warming.