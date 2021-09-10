According to the CDC, people who have not been vaccinated against COVID are 10 times more likely to be hospitalized.

A new big Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study indicated that those who are not fully vaccinated are over 10 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 and 11 times more likely to die from the virus.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said during a White House briefing that the study, which looked at almost 600,000 COVID cases, hospitalizations, and fatalities in 13 states from April to mid-July, provided “additional evidence of the power of immunization.”

Unvaccinated people are nearly four times more likely to contract COVID, according to the study.

Walensky stated, “The basic conclusion is this: We have the scientific tools we need to turn the corner on this pandemic.” “Vaccination is effective and will protect us against COVID-19’s severe complications.”

The CDC also conducted a second trial, which indicated that the Moderna vaccine was somewhat more successful (95 percent) than Pfizer-BioNTech (80 percent) and Johnson & Johnson (80 percent) in preventing hospitalizations (60 percent ).

Despite this study’s findings showing Moderna’s efficacy, public health experts have been urging patients to acquire whatever vaccine is available, emphasizing that all three vaccines offer excellent protection against severe illness and death.

This new study comes just one day after President Joe Biden issued two broad executive orders mandating vaccination for about two-thirds of the country’s workforce.

“Nearly 80 million Americans have still not had the vaccine,” Biden stated. “We’ve waited patiently, but it’s wearing thin, and your refusal has cost us all.”

Currently, 63 percent of the population in the United States has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 53 percent having received all three doses.