According to the author, Boeing had no board committee on safety, which contributed to the deadly MAX crashes.

Former Bloomberg News reporter Peter Robison delves inside the creation of the Boeing 737 MAX airplane in his new book, Flying Blind. He reveals the shortcuts taken along the way and the company’s priorities shift, all of which contributed to the catastrophic Lion Air and Ethiopian Air accidents in October 2018 and March 2019, respectively, which killed 346 people and forced the grounding of new Boeing planes for nearly two years. Robison addresses his thoughts on the most major reason of the disaster, whether the safety defects have been effectively rectified since then, the recent Boeing deal with the Ethiopian Air victims’ families, and more in this Q&A.

Why did you decide to write this book in the first place? How did you get involved in the investigation? Robison, Peter: I covered Boeing as a beat reporter for Bloomberg News from 1998 to 2002, a pivotal moment in the company’s history. It had just bought McDonnell Douglas, a bankrupt commercial-jet maker and defense contractor that had traditionally advocated for higher shareholder returns than Boeing. People at Boeing thought it was a reverse takeover since McDonnell Douglas executives were given prominent positions at the combined business.

This culminated in the greatest white-collar walkout in US history, a 40-day engineers’ strike in 2000. Their financial differences were insignificant—at the time, one engineer told me that Boeing’s proposed medical insurance cuts would cost him $300 per year. Because they anticipated that Boeing would stop investing in commercial planes, the engineers framed their strike as a vote of no confidence in management.

That’s exactly what transpired during the next two decades. Boeing returned more than $40 billion in stock buybacks to shareholders between 2013 and 2018, following what has become normal corporate practice. Instead of creating an entirely new 737, as some at Boeing had advocated since 1992, officials opted for a less expensive update: the MAX. And, as the crashes immediately revealed, they took dangerous design and development shortcuts. I felt obligated to finish the book.

