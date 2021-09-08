According to scientists, the study of ivermectin as a COVID treatment was flawed.

Scientists have questioned an ivermectin study that claimed the drug had a “favorable outcome” when given to COVID patients.

In May 2021, a randomized, double-blind experiment in Israel compared non-hospitalized individuals who received ivermectin for three days to those who received a placebo. The ivermectin group had 47 patients, while the placebo group had 42.

The study determined that a group of persons treated with ivermectin had “much lower virus loads and viable cultures” than a placebo group, according to a pre-print available on the medRxiv pre-print repository. Several news outlets have since referenced it.

In a series of tweets on Tuesday, Gideon Meyerowitz-Katz, a chronic illness researcher and scientific writer, attacked the findings.

This study is frequently cited by ivermectin proponents, has been well publicized, and I believe it is an excellent teaching tool for how little effort it takes to be skeptical of research findings. 1/n photograph twitter.com/YDZNB1JP5R

September 7, 2021 — Health Nerd (@GidMK)

He claims that the final study differs from what the study authors stated they would perform during pre-registration. Pre-registration for the study can be found here.

The discrepancy, according to Meyerowitz-Katz, involves those who were removed from the study based on their CT value, which is just a measure of how much virus someone has in their system.

Despite not being listed in the study’s initial exclusion criteria, COVID patients with a CT value of over 35 in the first two tests were eliminated, according to the study. Meyerowitz-Kats tweeted, “It looks that the authors have inserted an extra exclusion criteria that is applied after randomization and treatment.” “If you add these folks back in, the study’s conclusions lose all significance,” he continued.

7/n The authors appear to have included an additional exclusion criteria that is applied AFTER randomization and treatment. In the first two tests, this is “tested Ct>35.” twitter.com/V5ZfCZWhv7

September 7, 2021 — Health Nerd (@GidMK)

Dr. David Boulware is a professor of medicine at the University of Minnesota’s Division of Infectious Diseases and International Medicine. This is a condensed version of the information.