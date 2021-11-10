According to Russian scientists, Chinese space debris is on its way to the International Space Station.

According to Russia’s TASS news agency, Roscosmos, the country’s space agency, early data indicates that the debris fragment will “fly close” to the manned orbiting laboratory on November 12 at around 4 a.m. Moscow time, or 8 p.m. ET on November 11.

“At this time, trajectories are being estimated and near-miss parameters are being established,” the space agency noted.

According to Roscosmos, the space trash is a part of the former Chinese meteorological satellite Fengyun-1C, which was sent into orbit in 1999.

In 2007, China sparked outrage by deliberately blowing up the satellite as part of an anti-satellite weapon test.

According to some estimates, the satellite’s demise dispersed thousands of space debris bits into Earth orbit. The devastation was described as “the most devastating manmade debris cloud in Earth orbit since the commencement of space exploration” in a conference report co-authored by NASA researchers. It is unclear whether the space fragment now poses a threat to astronauts aboard the International Space Station, and Roscosmos does not appear to have defined how close the piece of debris could approach the station. The size of the fragment is likewise unknown.

It wouldn’t be the first time debris has collided with the space station.

Experts discovered impact damage during a regular check of the ISS’s Canadarm2 equipment in May.

A 5 millimeter hole was discovered in a small piece of the equipment, which is a robotic arm on the outside of the space station, according to analysis. The Canadarm2 continued to function normally despite the collision, according to the Canadian government, which donated the tool to the station.

NASA reported in September 2020 that the International Space Station would undertake an avoidance maneuver after flight controllers on Earth monitored a “unknown piece of space debris” that would pass within “several kilometers” of the lab.

Out of an abundance of caution, the space agency said crew members were temporarily shifted to an Earth return capsule. This is a condensed version of the information.