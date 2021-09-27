According to reports, Australia’s prime minister may not attend the climate summit.

Under pressure to endorse a 2050 net-zero carbon emissions target, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison suggested in an interview published Monday that he may not attend this year’s historic UN climate summit in Glasgow.

Australia has not made a specific promise on its own greenhouse emission reductions, despite being the world’s largest coal exporter and still relying on the fossil fuel for the majority of its electricity. Morrison has stated that he will mine and export fossil fuels as long as buyers exist.

“We have not made any final decisions,” Morrison told the West Australian newspaper when asked about attending the global climate catastrophe conference in November.

He was cited as stating, “I mean, it’s another trip overseas, and I’ve gone on several this year and spent a lot of time in quarantine.”

“I have to concentrate on what’s going on here and with Covid. Around that time, Australia will start opening up. There will be many challenges to deal with, and I’ll have to balance opposing demands.”

The 12-day gathering in Scotland, the largest since historic negotiations in Paris in 2015, is viewed as a critical step toward establishing global emissions targets to prevent global warming.

Morrison’s government has stated that it wants to reach net-zero carbon emissions “as soon as possible,” preferably by 2050, but has made no promises.

According to the newspaper, Australia’s prime leader is attempting to bring the government and the country together on future pledges in order to give predictability for the next 20-30 years.

Within the conservative coalition government, which includes his own Liberal Party and the Nationals, who have a strong support base in rural and mining towns, he has been negotiating hard to set a net-zero aim.

Extreme weather and wildfires will become more regular as a result of man-made global warming, according to climate scientists.

Environmentalists warn that if nothing is done about climate change, Australia’s economy could suffer billions of dollars in losses due to increasingly severe bushfires, storms, and floods.

In a separate interview with The Australian newspaper, the prime minister was asked if he would commit to a specific climate target, to which he said, “I can guarantee you we will have a strategy.”

Morrison told the newspaper that Australia’s role as the region’s leading energy exporter would change, and that it was critical to make the transition to a low-emission economy.

However, the prime minister emphasized that the transition needed to be managed such that “things keep operating, things stay open, everything stay in place.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.