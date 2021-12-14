According to Angelique Coetzee, a scientist who assisted in the discovery of Omicron, governments are ‘overreacting’ to it.

Some scientists disagree with a South African medical professional’s assessment of what she views to be a “over-reaction” by some governments to the Omicron strain.

The South African Medical Association’s chair, Angelique Coetzee, claims to be one of the first people in the world to raise the alarm about the new variant of concern, though it should be noted that the variant was first collected and sequenced by others, as The Washington Newsday previously reported.

Coetzee said she spotted patients with “strange symptoms” who were testing positive for COVID shortly before Omicron became a big name internationally in an interview with the BBC last month.

She also stated that, in contrast to the Delta version, individuals had presented with minimal symptoms in her experience.

Coetzee attacked the UK government’s response to the Omicron variant in a Monday opinion piece for the Daily Mail, calling it a “massive over-reaction” and “out of all proportion to the risks posed by this mutation.”

It comes after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned of an impending “tidal wave” of Omicron cases and verified the country’s first Omicron patient fatality on Monday.

According to Alastair Grant, an ecology professor at the University of East Anglia School of Environmental Sciences in the United Kingdom, incidences of the Omicron form are “increasing very quickly, doubling every two days,” according to The Washington Newsday.

The United Kingdom has upped its COVID threat level to the second-highest level and has undertaken a massive effort to speed up its booster shot campaign in order to safeguard its population.

Furthermore, new restrictions will force select venues and events, including as nightclubs, to check the COVID status of guests over the age of 18, while facial coverings are required in most indoor venues, such as movies and public transportation. People have also been told that if they can, they should work from home.

While little is known about Omicron at this time, the CDC has issued a mortality warning, and early evidence suggests that the variant is exceedingly transmissible—even more so than Delta—and vaccine-resistant even after two shots, necessitating the booster attempt.

However, restrictions have been questioned by Coetzee. She was “amazed by the extraordinary,” she wrote in the Daily Mail. This is a condensed version of the information.