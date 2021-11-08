According to an expert, the United States lags behind other countries in policing big tech because the companies are all domestic.

While Europe is making progress in limiting the dominance of giant tech corporations like Facebook and Twitter, efforts in the United States and other areas of the world have lagged, according to the Associated Press. Many significant corporations are located in the United States, whether in Silicon Valley or elsewhere, according to Jan Penfrat, senior policy adviser at digital rights group EDRi.

The European Union is working on a new set of digital standards after Facebook and other businesses were recently chastised for their platforms’ propensity to host and disseminate harmful content and misinformation. According to the Associated Press, some people believe that such corporations’ proximity to the United States is clouding their assessment of the risks they pose.

According to Penfrat, the United States may be “lagging behind” due to “immense pressure from local companies.” She believes such companies would argue to Washington officials that additional limitations will put them at a disadvantage in their competition with Chinese tech giants and others.

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen, who is hearing questions from a European Parliament committee in Brussels on Monday, is helping to draft a new set of digital standards for the 27-nation European Union. It’s the latest hint of interest in her claims that Facebook put profits over safety after she testified to the US Senate and revealed internal papers last month.

“You can create a game-changer for the world,” Haugen told legislators, “you can force platforms to price in societal risk to their business operations so that decisions about what goods to produce and how to build them are not just based on profit maximization.” “You may also demonstrate to the rest of the world how transparency, oversight, and enforcement should be done.” She’s been on a European tour, meeting with legislators and regulators in the EU and the UK who are looking for her help as they draft new rules for internet businesses. A broader global campaign to rein in digital behemoths is taking inspiration from Europe and gaining traction in the United States and Australia.

