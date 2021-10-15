According to an AFP poll, China’s growth slowed to 5% in the third quarter due to energy shortages.

According to an AFP poll of economists, China’s economic growth slowed even further in the third quarter, with a deepening energy problem and housing market jitters putting a cloud over the country’s post-Covid recovery.

While the world’s second largest economy recovered fast from the coronavirus outbreak last year, with GDP growth reverting to pre-pandemic levels, economists predict a further downturn.

According to the 12 analysts questioned by AFP, growth for July-September is expected to be 5.0 percent year on year, down from 7.9 percent in the previous three months.

They also cut their full-year growth forecast from 8.5 percent to 8.1 percent, down from 8.5 percent anticipated in a July poll. On Monday, the official figures will be announced.

China’s growth slowdown, according to analysts, is primarily due to policy tightening this year in important areas such as the housing sector and a campaign to reduce emissions.

According to Oxford Economics, residential real estate activity has slowed as a result of tightening rules and credit policies for developers, as well as recommendations to banks to slow mortgage lending.

The woes of property tycoon Evergrande, which is buried under a pile of debt totaling more than $300 billion, is dampening buyer enthusiasm, according to the report.

A slowdown in property investment and house prices, according to Christina Zhu of Moody’s Analytics, might hurt growth because real estate investment accounts for a major share of fixed asset investment, which accounts for more than 40% of total GDP.

“The property market debt problem and electricity shortages are the two major threats for the rest of the year,” Zhu warned.

Recent power restrictions, combined with rising raw material costs and the government’s climate push, has resulted in a reduction in mining and manufacturing activity.

“Not only would such disruptions put pressure on the domestic labor market and consumption, but they will also have ripple effects on global commerce and prices,” Zhu warned.

However, UBS economists predict Beijing will fine-tune policy to avert a severe power shortage, citing recommendations to increase coal production and imports.

The exact impact on GDP will be determined by how the situation is handled, they added.

Meanwhile, the government is attempting to shift the economy’s focus away from investment and exports and toward consumers.

Officials must now balance boosting development while keeping inflation under control, with factory gate prices rising at their quickest rate in a quarter of a century. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.