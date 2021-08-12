According to a WHO official, Wuhan Lab Worker Bat Infection is a Probable COVID Origin Theory.

According to World Health Organization official Peter Embarek, COVID could have started when a Wuhan laboratory researcher was infected by a bat.

Embarek, who led the WHO’s COVID origins mission to China earlier this year, told TV2 in Denmark that the bat infection scenario is a likely theory.

“An employee who was infected in the field by gathering samples falls under one of the probable hypotheses,” Embarek stated in comments translated from Danish, according to TV2.

WHO specialists, on the other hand, found no clear evidence to back up the theory that the epidemic was caused by Wuhan bat research.

For some months, the so-called lab leak idea of the origins of the COVID epidemic has been a contentious topic, causing international tensions.

The possibility was labeled “very implausible” in the WHO’s original report on the outbreak.

While investigators were given access to laboratories in Wuhan, Embarek told TV2 that “we did not get to look at any documentation at all.”

This is a really important story. There will be more to come.