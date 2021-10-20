According to a study, most sunscreens fall short of their UVA protection claims.

According to a study, many sunscreens don’t provide as much UV protection as they claim on their labels. According to studies, they don’t provide enough ultraviolet A (UVA) and ultraviolet B (UVB) protection.

UVA radiation can cause accelerated aging of the skin, as well as “immune damage and increased cancer risks,” according to the Environmental Working Group (EWG). UVB rays, on the other hand, are those that can cause sunburn.

Protecting ourselves from the sun is a vital aspect of staying healthy, and one of the most effective ways to do so is to use broad-spectrum sunscreens. According to the Mayo Clinic, these are the products that can protect against both UVA and UVB rays. This is why looking for the words “wide spectrum” on a product’s label is critical.

The researchers looked at 51 sunscreen creams in the United States with SPF (sun protection factor) ratings between 15 and 110 that were marketed as having “broad-spectrum protection” for their study, which was published in the journal Photodermatology, Photoimmunology & Photomedicine.

The EWG highlighted that they performed lab tests and computer modeling to examine the products' UV absorption performance and discovered that several of the sunscreens gave far less protection than claimed on the labels. And the goods' "underperformance" is "particularly notable for UVA protection." The researchers noted that "in vitro SPF values from laboratory-measured UV absorption and computer modeling were on average just 59 and 42 percent of the labeled SPF." "The majority of products gave much less UVA protection, with the average unweighted UVA protection factor being only 24% of the indicated SPF," says the study. In a news release, study lead and senior scientist at EWG David Andrews, PhD, said, "Broad spectrum products give protection against UVA radiation that are associated with skin cancer, free radical production, and immunological damage." "For far too long, the sunscreen business has focused on selling ever-higher SPF ratings and UVB ray protection rather than developing products with superior UVA protection." SPF is primarily a measure of how well a sunscreen protects against UVB radiation, according to the Mayo Clinic. Consumer preference for items with higher SPF has been "incentivizing" the trend for higher SPF levels, according to the study. Since the initial purpose of such products was to prevent sunburns, the belief that SPF is a "reliable marker" of effectiveness has long been believed. Since 1989, however, "many" articles on melanoma have been published.