According to a study, LED street lights pose a threat to insect populations.

Insect populations are dwindling in today’s world, and LED street lights, according to a team of academics, may be contributing to the problem.

According to the authors of a new study published in Science Advances, there has been “increasing evidence” that insect populations have been declining in recent decades.

This is concerning since insects play an important role in the world’s ecosystems. Some of them, for example, pollinate our crops and offer goods like silk and honey. Many of them are also essential decomposers and provide food for a variety of creatures across the food web.

Artificial light at night (ALAN), according to the researchers, is being “increasingly” recognized as a hazard to ecosystem processes and has also been considered as a “driver” of insect population losses due to how it disturbs insect activity.

According to AFP, the researchers compared 26 roadside sites lit by streetlights to an equal number of unlit, “nearly identical” sites in southern England to see if nocturnal lighting had an effect on wild caterpillars. The caterpillars were employed as a “proxy” for the nocturnal insects because they stay “within a few meters” of where they hatched before learning to fly, according to the outlet.

The researchers noted, “We concentrated on a relatively sedentary life stage (caterpillars) rather than adults since this enables a greater understanding of the impacts of ALAN at the population level.” “We intend to demonstrate the consequences of where insects reside and develop (rather than merely where they chance to fly over) by sampling larval stages.”

In contrast to the unlit areas, the researchers discovered that lighting “strongly” reduced the moth caterpillar quantity by 47 percent in hedgerows and 33 percent in grass margins.

“We were genuinely taken aback by how stark it was,” Douglas Boyes of the UK Centre for Ecology and Hydrology, the study’s principal author, told AFP. “We believe it is most likely due to females, particularly mothers, not depositing eggs in these areas.”

According to Boyes, they were only anticipating a “moderate” 10% drop.

In a separate experiment, the researchers discovered that caterpillars in illuminated areas were heavier, implying that their feeding habits had been disrupted. This could be because the insects were feeding more to “hurry” their development due to the “unfamiliar situation,” according to the researchers.

