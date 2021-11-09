According to a study, COVID is 40 times more likely to kill unvaccinated Texans, as 54 percent had both shots.

According to a new study from the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS), unvaccinated people in Texas are much more likely to become infected with COVID and die from it than those who have been vaccinated.

The study looked at data from nearly 1.5 million persons who tested positive for COVID between January 15 and October 1 this year, comparing those who were vaccinated to those who were not.

Unvaccinated people were 40 times more likely than fully vaccinated people to die from “COVID-19-associated death” over the course of the study.

It was also discovered that unvaccinated people were 45 times more likely than fully vaccinated people to get COVID.

The study’s data came from three main sources: information on positive tests came from the electronic laboratory reporting system, information on deaths came from the vital records system, and vaccination data came from the DSHS Immunization Registry.

In total, 1.3 million persons were unvaccinated in the dataset, with 184,732 partially vaccinated and 46,321 fully vaccinated.

According to the study, the death rate per 100,000 persons was 463.7 in unvaccinated people compared to 11.6 in fully vaccinated people for all age groups combined.

It was also discovered that, across all age groups, the unvaccinated had a positive case rate of 14,196.6 per 100,000, compared to 315.9 in the fully vaccinated.

A COVID-related mortality was defined as a “confirmedor likely case with no time of complete recovery between the sickness and death,” according to the study.

According to Texas news station WFAA, DSHS’s top epidemiologist, Dr. Jennifer Shuford, said, “We had to sift through millions and millions of records for this analysis.”

“We’re not giving up because we understand the benefits of these vaccines and how they can help people’s health.”

According to The New York Times’ assessment, Texas is in the bottom half of states in terms of the percentage of persons who are fully vaccinated against COVID. According to the report, 54 percent of the population has had both vaccinations.

This is less than the United States’ total of 58 percent, or 432 million shots, according to The New York Times.

As of November 8, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the U.S. This is a condensed version of the information.