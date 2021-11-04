According to a study, coral bleaching affects 98 percent of the Great Barrier Reef.

According to a research published Friday, coral bleaching has impacted 98 percent of Australia’s Great Barrier Reef since 1998, leaving only a portion of the world’s greatest reef system unscathed.

Since the first mass coral bleaching event in 1998, when the world experienced its hottest year ever, a record that has been broken repeatedly as climate change accelerates, only 2% of the vast underwater ecosystem has escaped impacts, according to a paper published in the peer-reviewed journal Current Biology.

The frequency, intensity, and size of climate-driven marine heatwaves that cause coral bleaching are growing, according to lead author Terry Hughes of James Cook University’s ARC Centre of Excellence for Coral Reef Studies.

“Five bouts of major bleaching since 1998 have transformed the Great Barrier Reef into a checkerboard of reefs with extremely varied recent histories, ranging from 2% of reefs that have survived bleaching entirely to 80% that have now bleached severely at least once since 2016,” he said.

When healthy corals are pressured by high water temperatures, they expel algae from their tissues, robbing them of their vivid colors.

During heatwaves in 2016, 2017, and 2020, the Great Barrier Reef saw three mass bleaching events, leaving many corals battling to live.

Corals have shown some indications of recovery since the previous bleaching, according to government scientists, but the long-term outlook for the 2,300-kilometer (1,400-mile) environment is “extremely bleak.”

Cyclones and outbreaks of crown-of-thorns starfish, which consume coral, can also affect the reef, and both are growing more dangerous as a result of climate change.

Corals that had previously been subjected to heat waves were less susceptible to heat stress, according to the study, but co-author Sean Connolly of the Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute warned that more frequent and severe bleaching would weaken the reef’s resistance.

“Corals still need time to heal before another bout of heat stress so they can produce pups that will spread, settle, and replenish the reef’s depleted areas,” he explained.

“It is critical to take action to combat climate change.”

The findings were revealed during a historic United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, where Australia pledged to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050 but failed to set a more aggressive 2030 target.

Australia’s economy is largely dependant on fossil fuels, as one of the world’s largest exporters of coal and gas, and its conservative government has been hesitant to break the country’s addiction.