According to a study, climate change is the primary cause of fires in the western United States.

According to a study published Monday, climate change, which is largely caused by human activity, is the primary cause of the enormous forest fires that ravage the western United States on a daily basis.

Between 2001 and 2018, fires in the American west damaged an average of 13,500 square kilometers (5,200 square miles) every year, more than twice as much as between 1984 and 2000.

The Los Angeles Times quoted Rong Fu, the study’s lead author, as saying, “It’s happening so much faster than we originally anticipated.”

A team of American researchers led by Fu investigated several factors at work in the “vapor pressure deficit” (VPD), which determines how dry the air is, in order to understand what contributed to such a severe deterioration of conditions in such a short time.

The VPD is the discrepancy between the amount of water in the atmosphere that is really present and the maximum amount that the atmosphere can store. More water is pulled into the air from soil and plants as the deficit grows, drying them out and producing circumstances that are increasingly favourable to fires.

Wildfires in the western United States have been connected to this shortfall during the warm season, according to scientists. According to the study, the frequency of days with a high VPD increased by 94% between 2001 and 2008 when compared to the prior era.

“Natural” atmospheric fluctuations, according to Fu and her colleagues’ estimations, were only responsible for a 32 percent increase in VPD on average. Global warming, which is mostly caused by human activity, is responsible for the remaining 68 percent of the increase in atmospheric water deficit over the last 20 years.

“Prior to 2000, we could quite successfully explain this fire weather just by looking at weather patterns,” said Fu, a climatologist at UCLA. “However, we can only explain 30% of what we see with fire weather right now.” According to the study, anthropogenic, or human-caused, warming could account for up to 88 percent of the anomalies identified in the VPD.

According to the study, anthropogenic warming was responsible for about half of the “unprecedented high” moisture deficit in August 2020, when California experienced the largest fire ever recorded in the region, the August Complex Fire, which burned nearly 4,200 square kilometers (1,600 square miles).

According to climate experts, the world has already been harmed by greenhouse gases produced by human activities, especially the use of fossil fuels. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.