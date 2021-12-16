According to a researcher, nursery rhymes can help teach children and adults how to avoid head injuries.

Is it possible to use popular nursery rhymes to assist parents teach their children about safety? According to a researcher, it could assist both young and old people.

According to Declan A. Patton, a research scientist at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia’s Center for Injury Research and Prevention and Minds Matter Concussion Program, “parents use the nursery rhymes we’ve known for so long as a way to promote good behavior and morality.”

Many of the nursery rhymes’ roots have become “lost through time,” according to Patton, and some of them are being challenged for invoking violence.

“For example, six nursery rhymes studied mentioned head injuries, but medical advice was rarely sought for the patients, and when it was, the suggested remedy was wholly inappropriate: could all the king’s horses and all the king’s men have given Humpty Dumpty the proper treatment after he fell from a wall?”

Patton made the point in a piece in The BMJ’s Christmas issue.

Patton focused his efforts on seven nursery tales that include head injuries caused by falls, with adults, children, animals, and even an egg as the affected participants. The BMJ noted in a news release that this includes well-known nursery rhymes such as “Humpty Dumpty,” “Jack and Jill,” “Ring a Ring o’ Roses,” and “Five Little Monkeys.”

Patton stated in “Jack and Jill,” where “Jack fell down and shattered his crown,” that Jack’s head injury “might have been averted” if he had simply worn a helmet. According to The BMJ, it could potentially provide “insights on sex-based differences in head injuries.”

“Five Little Monkeys” also shows common injuries from falls from springy surfaces like beds and trampolines, while “Ring a Ring o’ Roses” shows falls from a standing height. Children singing the nursery rhyme, according to Patton, “should be at low risk of head injury, but they should perform it on energy-absorbing surfaces for added safety.” And, of course, the famous egg in “Humpty Dumpty” “had a spectacular fall.” The use of chicken eggs to research the “biomechanics of head trauma in humans” was inspired by this famous poem. These nursery rhymes, however, reveal insights that aren’t limited to young children and the lessons they can learn about safety. For example, in “Goosey Goosey Gander,” an elderly man is “taken by his left leg” and tossed down the steps. “He nearly” is mentioned in another version with an additional stanza. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.