According to a non-governmental organization, Vietnam has given the longest ever prison sentence for trading rhino horn.

Vietnam has issued the longest ever prison sentence for trading rhino horn, according to a non-governmental organization.

A rhino horn trader was sentenced to 14 years in prison, according to a local conservation group, the highest penalty ever imposed by a Vietnamese court for the crime.

Vietnam serves as both a transit point and a consumer hub for the multibillion-dollar trafficking in animal parts.

Authorities have long claimed to curb the movement of illegal animals across national borders, but experts warn that insufficient enforcement allows the black market to thrive.

Do Minh Toan, 36, was sentenced to 14 years in prison earlier this week for smuggling rhino horns into Vietnam from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

It came when customs officials discovered 55 pieces of rhino horn weighing approximately 125 kilogrammes (275 pounds) in a cleverly disguised shipment at Hanoi’s Noi Bai international airport in 2019.

The molds were broken apart with rods and the pieces were covered in plaster.

The sentence is the country’s harshest to date for infractions involving rhino horns and wildlife trafficking, according to the non-governmental organization Education for Nature Vietnam (ENV).

“Despite negative impressions of Vietnam’s handling of wildlife crimes, this severe sentencing proved that the country’s competent authorities have begun to enforce hefty sanctions to deter people from committing wildlife crimes,” ENV vice director Bui Thi Ha said in a statement.

According to the group, 317 rhino horn-related offenses have been registered in Vietnam since 2017. A total of 24 people have been arrested and charged, and those found guilty have been sentenced to more than five years in jail on average.

In Vietnam and China, elephant tusks, pangolins, tiger parts, and rhino horns remain valuable commodities.

Some individuals believe that powdered rhino horn can be used to heal diseases and hangovers.

Despite the fact that poaching has been illegal in Africa since the 1970s, criminals have decimated natural rhino herds to meet demand.

Only about 29,000 rhinos are left in the wild, according to conservationists, down from half a million at the turn of the century.