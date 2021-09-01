According to a new study, the unique ‘failed star’ is unlike anything else in the Milky Way.

Astronomers have discovered exciting new facts about a strange “failed star” with a combination of “odd” features and “unique” traits that put it apart from every other known item in our galaxy.

Astronomers reviewed data from WISEA J153429.75-104303.3, a strange object dubbed “The Accident” owing to its unexpected finding.

The Accident is a brown dwarf, which is a type of astronomical object with a mass somewhere between that of a planet and that of a star. In fact, these objects are commonly referred to as “failed stars” because, while they grow in a similar manner to actual stars, they lack the necessary mass to initiate the critical nuclear fusion process that gives birth to true stars.

Given that The Accident does not appear to resemble any of the roughly 2,000 brown dwarfs discovered in the Milky Way to date, the findings of the latest article suggest that there may be many more brown dwarfs in the cosmos than previously assumed.

Although some brown dwarfs appear to defy classification, astronomers had a strong understanding of their general properties before the recent discovery.

The Accident, on the other hand, appears to be an aberration that “defied all our predictions,” according to Davy Kirkpatrick, a Caltech research author.

Brown dwarfs become cooler as they age, and their brightness fluctuates with different wavelengths of light. Brown dwarfs, which radiate mostly infrared radiation, are cooler and dimmer than most stars.

However, when the authors examined data on The Accident, the results were perplexing, as it looked to exhibit seemingly contradicting qualities.

The object looked to be very weak in some wavelengths of light, implying that it was very cold—and so old. However, in some cases, it appeared to flash brighter, indicating a far higher temperature.

To learn more about these unusual properties, the scientists conducted additional research, which revealed that The Accident, which is about 50 light-years from Earth, was indeed very cold and moving at a rate of around half a million miles per hour—much faster than all other known brown dwarfs at this distance.

