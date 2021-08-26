According to a new study, sunlight ‘enhances passionate love in humans.’

According to scientists, exposure to sunlight—specifically, UVB rays—may increase sexual love in people.

The study, published in the journal Cell Reports, featured a small group of men and women who were exposed to UVB rays and found that after exposure, both scored higher on passionate love questionnaires than before exposure.

It also included animal studies on mice, which revealed that UVB exposure boosted levels of sex steroid signaling.

The findings are thought to be linked to hormone production and could lead to practical uses such as treating sexual hormone abnormalities using UVB therapy, according to the researchers.

It should be remembered that ultraviolet rays, particularly UVB rays, can be harmful, increasing the risk of skin cancer and causing damage to the skin. According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, a small amount of sunshine is beneficial, but too much is harmful, and steps should be done to limit it.

“It has been known for many years now that ultraviolet radiation from sunlight increases testosterone levels in males, and we also know that sunlight plays a major role in both the behavioral and hormonal regulation of sexuality,” said co-author Professor Carmit Levy of Tel Aviv University’s Department of Human Molecular Genetics & Biochemistry in a press release.

“However, the mechanism that controls this regulation has remained a mystery. Our research helped us gain a better grasp of how this mechanism works.”

The researchers looked at both human volunteers and lab mice as part of the study to evaluate how UVB radiation altered sexual responses.

The human group consisted of 19 individuals, nine men and ten women, who were selected from two Israeli hospitals and were scheduled to be exposed to UVB.

Before their first UVB treatment, they were asked to complete a questionnaire designed to quantify intense love in close relationships, and then again one month later. A UVB dose was given twice or three times a week as part of the treatment.

The boys’ scores on questionnaires after UVB exposure were much higher than before “with respect to obsessive thoughts about their loved ones, craving to know everything about her, and endless need for affection from her,” according to the authors. They did, however, claim that they had “much less attraction” to that person.

