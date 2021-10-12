According to a new study, humans have been smoking tobacco for over 12,000 years.

It’s possible that smoking has been a human habit for much longer than previously thought. Archaeologists discovered evidence that people had been ingesting tobacco as long as 12,300 years ago, according to a new study published in Nature Human Behaviour on Monday. This is 9,000 years earlier than experts previously thought.

Tobacco is derived from plants in the genus Nicotiana, a member of the nightshade family, and is most commonly associated with cigarettes (also home to tomatoes, potatoes, eggplants and peppers). The plant, which is native to North and South America, was domesticated thousands of years ago by indigenous tribes and is frequently employed in religious, medical, and ceremonial contexts. Until today, the earliest evidence of tobacco use indicated that it was smoked in pipes.

Tobacco “has arguably had the most crucial social and economic influence” of all “the intoxicant plants favoured by humans,” according to the study’s authors.

Daron Duke and his colleagues discovered four “charred” seeds from a wild desert type of tobacco known as Nicotiana attenuata during an excavation of the Wishbone site in the Great Salt Lake Desert of present-day Utah.

“This species has never been domesticated, but it is still utilized by indigenous people in the region,” Duke told Reuters.

The seeds were discovered amid the ashes of a hearth, indicating that they were used by humans at the time. The report stated, “Seeds detected in prehistoric hearths normally imply human usage unless traceable to natural forces,” however the investigators determined that neither of the other explanations would have explained the tobacco seeds’ presence.

Though the archeologist team is clear that people consumed tobacco, the manner in which they did so is unknown. “We cannot tell for certain the way of human use for the tobacco at the site,” Duke and his colleagues wrote, “but a few considerations are relevant for narrowing the range of possibilities.” One theory is that the tobacco was utilized “together with food preparation as a campfire activity.” Sharp tools and obsidian spear tips were also discovered at the Wishbone site, according to Reuters. Scientists discovered blood from either a mammoth or a mastodon on one of these spear ends, both of which went extinct thousands of years ago. This is a condensed version of the information.