According to a new study, female octopuses throw objects at harassing males.

What do female octopuses do when they are harassed by male octopuses? They throw things at them, as it turns out.

In 2015, researchers noticed octopuses tossing shells and mud at other octopuses for the first time. However, at the time, it was unclear if this was done on purpose or not, according to Phys.org.

In 2015, research co-author Peter Godfrey-Smith remarked, “Very few creatures have been recorded to throw items at each other, so it would be important if the octopuses are doing it.”

To learn more about this activity, the researchers returned to the same location in Australia’s Jervis Bay and recorded the creatures. The experts discovered that the conduct is deliberate after reviewing the tape. The octopuses do this by holding the object under their bodies, angling their siphons, and then shooting a jet of water at it to move them forward.

However, the researchers witnessed females tossing objects at males, often at those that were attempting to mate with them, in addition to moving them out of the way or perhaps discarding remnants from their meals.

“Several forms of data show that some throws appear to be aimed on other persons and perform a social role,” the researchers stated in their study, which was published on the bioRxib preprint service. “High intensity throws were substantially more commonly accompanied by uniform or dark body patterns, and such throws were significantly more violent and utilised silt rather than shells or algae.”

In fact, they saw one girl throw dirt at a male ten times in 2016. In five of the ten cases, the material was directed at the male.

Godfrey-Smith noted, “That sequence was one of the ones that convinced me [it was purposeful].”

The researchers concluded, “Throws targeted at other individuals in the same community, as they appear to be, are the least prevalent kind of nonhuman throwing.”

The findings are especially intriguing because they reveal yet another technique for organisms to avoid being harassed by other members of their species. For example, a team of researchers recently discovered that some female white-necked jacobin hummingbirds adopt the brilliant plumage of males to avoid being disturbed and, as a result, eat more.