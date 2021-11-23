According to a new study, Australia’s well-known Noisy Frog is actually three different species.

What was formerly thought to be a single frog species has now been discovered to be three! Researchers made the surprise discovery after discovering two new species of Australia’s “loudest frog.” The males of the Bleating Tree Frog (Litoria dentata) are recognized in Australia for their “very loud, piercing sounds,” according to the authors of a new study published in Zootaxa. The species is widely distributed, with a “broad latitudinal distribution” that crosses certain biogeographic boundaries.

However, it appears that these noisy frogs are more complex than previously imagined.

The researchers noted, “A recent mitochondrial DNA analysis revealed a deep phylogeographic break between populations of L. dentata on the mid-north coast of New South Wales.”

The researchers used a “more regionally thorough mitochondrial phylogeographic study” in their investigation.

They also looked at submissions to the FrogID project, a citizen science effort in which members of the public can submit recorded frog calls, according to a press statement from the University of Newcastle.

The researchers discovered that, despite their identical appearances and sounds, these loud frogs are actually three species, not one. The Litoria dentata (Coastal North-Eastern New South Wales), the Litoria balatus (Slender Bleating Tree Frog) in south-eastern Queensland, and the Litoria quiritatus (Screaming Tree Frog) in north-eastern Victoria are among them.

This raises the total number of native frog species in Australia to 246.

According to a university news release, “our research indicated that their calls differ somewhat in length, pitch, and rate of fire,” according to Dr. Jodi Rowley, the FrogID project’s main scientist. “The shortest, fastest-firing, and highest-pitched sounds belong to the Slender Bleating Tree Frog.” The Slender Beating Tree Frog is a bit more slim with a “distinctly black” vocal sac, while the Screaming Tree Frog isn’t nearly as slender and has a brilliant yellow vocal sac, according to the university. The Robust Bleating Tree Frog, on the other hand, has a “brownish” vocal sac that turns yellow when inflated, similar to the Screaming Tree Frog.

"The frogs are genetically highly distinct, despite their similar looks and piercing sounds. Professor Steven Donnellan of the South Australian Museum said in a news release, "I'm still shocked that it's taken us so long to find that the loudest frog in Australia is not one but three species."