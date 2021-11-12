According to a new report, the AY.4.2 COVID variant is no more vaccine-resistant than the original Delta.

AY.4.2 is a sub-type of the Delta variety that has made news in recent weeks due to its increased prevalence in the United Kingdom, where it has been responsible for up to 15% of new cases.

According to research, AY.4.2 appears to have a minor growth advantage over other circulating variants, albeit the reason for this is unclear, according to the UK’s risk assessment for the variant.

The latest research, a technical briefing from the UK Health Security Agency, also demonstrates that vaccine effectiveness against AY.4.2 “is extremely similar” to that seen in other varieties of Delta, based on the findings of a study conducted between June 21 and October 29.

In fact, preliminary data from live virus neutralization trials presented in the study suggest that Delta AY.4.2 could be neutralized even more easily by vaccines.

The UK government still classifies AY.4.2 as a variety under investigation, or VUI, rather than a variant of concern, according to the study.

As of November 12, there were 37,249 cases of AY.4.2 worldwide, according to the COVID-19 variant tracking program Outbreak.Info, which collects sequencing data from the viral genome database GISAID.

The vast majority of these cases (35,225) took place in the United Kingdom.

The variation is not spreading as quickly elsewhere in the world, including the United States, where Outbreak.Info reports only 34 cases from 13 states.

On Friday, AY.4.2 was found in 38 nations throughout the world, including the United States and the United Kingdom.

Two changes in the virus’s spike genome—the component of the virus that enters human cells—identify the variation. Experts previously informed The Washington Newsday that these mutations are known as Y145H and A222V and that little is known about them.

AY.4.2 does not appear to have caused any alarm among US officials recently. In a White House COVID-19 press briefing on October 20, Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), acknowledged that the variant had been identified in the country, but added that "there is no evidence that the sub-lineage AY.4.2 impacts the effectiveness of our current vaccines or therapeutics."