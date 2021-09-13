A woman suffering from the ‘Snake Plague’ at home has shared a video of the venomous reptile’s carnage.

The beautiful moment a woman went into her living room to discover things in disorder was captured on film, and the perpetrator was revealed to be an invasive red-bellied black snake.

Sarah Kirkman, an Australian TikToker, states in the video that she returned home to a shambles on her living room floor. She then dared viewers to find the perpetrator by focusing in on a red-bellied snake perched atop her television.

Kirkman added, “I enjoy being an Aussie,” as she let viewers of the video get a good look at the snake basking in the sunlight coming from a window near the TV.

The video has been seen over 295,000 times since it was posted on Sunday.

Kirkman said she is used to snakes infiltrating her home. She stated this is the fourth snake she’s spotted in her house this month, as she commented on the brief video. “It’s official, I have a snake plague,” she declared.

“I came into my laundry room two days ago and heard a loud hissing sound. I looked down and saw another red belly at my feet.”

After calling a snake removal expert and discovering that they were on vacation, Kirkman enlisted the help of a neighbor to remove the snake from her home. The Tiktoker stated that she couldn’t wait for professional assistance because she believed the snake was a threat to pets.

Red-bellied black snakes are venomous snakes native to Australia that can reach lengths of up to 4 feet. They are the most frequent snake found in the eastern part of the country.

The venom of a red-bellied black snake is known to include neurotoxins and other toxic components, and its bite can cause serious disease. A red-bellied snake bite might cause victims to lose their sense of smell.

Red-bellied snakes have not been linked to any human deaths, and they are not known to be particularly hostile.

If you come across a snake in your home, WIRES, an Australian wildlife rescue organization, recommends against doing what Kirkman did.

"Do not approach the snake or attempt to restrain it on your own," says the expert.