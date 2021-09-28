A woman from Rhode Island was awarded more than $2 million after surgery left her with a slashed bile duct.

After a 2014 surgery to remove her gallbladder went horribly wrong and bile seeping into her belly, a Rhode Island lady was awarded almost $2 million.

The Providence Journal reported that a jury found Dr. Brian K. Reed and Kent Hospital negligent in the care of Ashley M. Vickers during a civil trial before the Rhode Island Superior Court on Thursday, September 23.

Vickers, who had a severed bile duct and had to have her internal organs replaced as a result of the operation, was awarded $1.3 million by Judge Stephen P. Nugent, which was increased to $2.136 million when interest was factored in.

Vickers, now 33, had gone to Kent Hospital’s emergency room on January 28, 2014, complaining of stomach pain. She was referred to Reed, who was the hospital’s general surgeon at the time, after being diagnosed with gallstones.

He recommended that she have her gallbladder removed by laparoscopic surgery.

On February 3, 2014, Vickers underwent surgery and was released the following day. When she began to hemorrhage at the incision, she returned to Kent Hospital, which is run by Care New England, on February 4. Her sutures were changed, and she was sent home once more.

When Vickers’ agony reappeared in the weeks after, she went back to the hospital and was moved to Rhode Island Hospital after it was discovered that bile was pouring into her abdomen.

Vickers was determined to have a severed bile duct that was bleeding into her belly over the next few months, according to the report.

Damage to the bile ducts is one of the most worrying side effects of laparoscopic surgery. According to the Cleveland Clinic, problems occur once every 1,100 procedures. Bile ducts may be damaged, slashed, or even burned during these surgical operations.

Bile spilling into the belly as a result of these injuries can cause pain, inflammation, and infection. Furthermore, because bile is not supplied to the stomach, where it might break down lipids in eaten foods, a broken bile duct can disrupt digestion.

The elimination of toxins, or infection, is another function of bile, which is produced in the liver and subsequently stored in the gallbladder. This is a condensed version of the information.