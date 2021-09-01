A West African fruit is showing promise as an epilepsy treatment.

Fruit from a tree endemic to regions of West Africa is showing promise as a treatment for epilepsy, a seizure-inducing neurological condition.

The Tetrapleura tetraptera tree, sometimes known as the Aidan tree, grows in West African rainforests. The tree is around 80 feet tall and produces a pea-like fruit. The fruit has a pungent odor and is commonly used in Nigerian and other West African recipes as a spice.

The fruit’s therapeutic characteristics make it popular in marketplaces. Aidan fruit is well-known for its anti-inflammatory and anti-diabetic effects. It’s commonly used to treat things like small wounds, heart problems, and even breast cancer.

The study, published in the Official Journal of the Nigerian Neuroscience Society, found that taking the fruit’s extract lowered seizure risk as much as sodium valproate, a common anticonvulsant medicine.

“Epilepsy is a serious disorder, and finding the correct treatment to treat it can be difficult,” stated Moses B. Ekong, one of the study’s authors. “Some antiepileptic medicines are known to cause side effects. The majority are costly, and some may be ineffective. As a result, new possibilities must be investigated.”

Epilepsy is the world’s fourth most frequent neurological illness. According to the Epilepsy Foundation, 1 in 26 Americans will develop epilepsy at some point in their lives, and at least 1 million Americans suffer uncontrolled epilepsy. While the illness is widespread, traditional treatments do not always work. In the United States, scientists estimate that one out of every 1,000 patients with epilepsy dies from sudden unexpected death in epilepsy (SUDEP).

Researchers divided 35 male Wistar rats into five treatment groups and generated prolonged seizures to evaluate the effects of the Aidan fruit. They discovered that animals given Aidan fruit extract and sodium valproate were protected from the induced seizures.

The Aidan fruit extract also preserved the rats’ brain cells from deterioration better than sodium valproate, according to the researchers.

The study concluded that the cause of epilepsy is unknown, but that the illness is mostly predisposed by abnormalities in the cerebellum, temporal cortex, and hippocampus. Epilepsy is a neurodegenerative illness, which means it affects the nervous system.