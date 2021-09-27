A video shows a fireball traveling at 32,000 mph above North Carolina.

On Friday evening, the American Meteor Society (AMS) released video of a fireball blazing over the skies of North Carolina.

According to NASA, the occurrence occurred about 7:40 p.m. ET and was one of five fireballs spotted over the United States that night.

The fireball was a meteor that skirted the coast of North Carolina, becoming visible at an altitude of roughly 48 miles above the Earth’s surface, according to NASA’s Meteor Watch team in a Facebook post.

The meteor traveled 26 miles through Earth’s upper atmosphere before breaking apart around 28 miles above Morehead City at a speed of around 32,000 miles per hour.

According to NASA, the meteor’s track was significantly more ambiguous than typical because all eyewitnesses were located to its west. The occurrence has been designated as AMS 5940-2021, and a video of the meteor’s flaming descent has been posted to the AMS’ YouTube channel.

The AMS has 148 eyewitness descriptions of the fireball on their website, with locations ranging from the Isle of Palms, South Carolina, to Frederick, Maryland. The majority of the reports came from North Carolina.

“[I have] 3000 hours of flying experience (pilot) [it was]that brilliant I assumed it was a firework,” Edwin N from Fayetteville told the AMS. It’s unlike anything I’ve ever seen.”

Laura G from Vale, on the other hand, simply stated, “It was AMAZING!!!!”

Meteors penetrate the Earth’s atmosphere and break up on a regular basis, making for a spectacular and powerful sight. In 2021 alone, the AMS lists 625 such events, some of which are so well-known that they are noticed in many nations.

When incident 5366-2021 shot across the sky over Europe at 5:47 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 5, it was reported by 636 eyewitnesses from England to France.

A meteor is a tiny asteroid or comet fragment that reaches Earth’s atmosphere. Every day, NASA estimates that roughly 49 tons of meteor material fall to Earth and its atmosphere.

Because asteroids and comets formed around the same time as the solar system, around 4.6 billion years ago, and haven’t changed much since then, scientists may analyze their remnants. This is a condensed version of the information.