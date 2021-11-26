A video shows 53 dogs being rescued from a meat slaughterhouse.

The moment police and animal rights activists seized a truck carrying 53 terrified dogs on its way to an illegal dog meat butcher in Indonesia is captured on video.

According to a statement from animal rights group Humane Society International, the dogs—mostly stolen pets—were tied in bags and others had their mouths linked together. Many of them were severely malnourished.

According to Humane Society International, the dogs arrived at the slaughterhouse after a 10-hour journey, where 30 dogs are bludgeoned to death every day.

On the Indonesian island of Java, police intercepted the vehicle and arrested a guy suspected of being a dog meat seller as part of the country’s first large-scale police raid on an illegal dog meat factory.

Officials infiltrated a dog-trafficking ring on the island before arresting the merchant, who has allegedly been at the heart of Java’s dog meat trade for more than two decades.

As the delivery truck drew up to the slaughterhouse in Java’s central Sukoharjo Regency in the early hours of November 24, local time, the sting operation began.

The Dog Meat Free Indonesia (DMFI) organization, which advocates for a statewide ban on the dog and cat meat industries, was on the scene to save any canines who were still alive. One of the dogs had unfortunately perished during the trek.

One of the first people on the scene was Lola Webber of Humane Society International (HSI), a member of the DMFI coalition.

“As we neared the truck, my heart was racing in my chest,” she recalled in a statement, “because I could hear the dogs’ heartbreaking howling and then saw them all tied up in sacks, their gentle muzzles pinched shut with wire.” “They had been traumatized and were terrified. Many of them were still wearing collars and were most likely hundreds of miles away from home, having been snatched off the streets.

"They'll have been forced into the back of a truck and driven to this terrible and filthy slaughterhouse, where they'll be bludgeoned over the head and have their throats cut. It's heartbreaking to imagine the terror they must have felt. Because of this, we arrived just in time.