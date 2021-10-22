A veterinarian reveals which dog and cat breeds suffer because of their cute appearance.

A veterinarian’s video series about pets that are deemed cute but suffer from major health problems because they have been bred to look a certain way has gone viral on TikTok.

Cat Henstridge, a British veterinary surgeon and animal advocate who goes by the internet handle Cat the Vet, has created six videos on “pets that people think are attractive but aren’t!”

Henstridge, who also writes a blog, utilizes the videos to emphasize the negative effects on dogs and cats’ health.

1. Fold kittens from Scotland

Henstridge focused on the Scottish fold cat, which has “folded” ears, in the first video.

“Aren’t they adorable?” says the narrator. “said the vet.” “Do you have any idea why they fold? They have weak, rotten cartilage, which causes them to fall under their own weight.” @cat the vet People Think These Pets Are Cute, But They Aren’t! #catthevet #scottishfold #catsoftiktok #vettok #fyp #fyp #fyp #fyp #fyp #fyp #fyp #fyp #fyp #fyp #fyp #fy Theodoros Popa’s Angry Cat “And do you have any idea what awful, weak cartilage causes? Arthritis. An really painful and debilitating joint ailment that we are essentially breeding into these cats just because their little ears are beautiful.” The physician went on to say that, while she thought the cats were cute, that was not a good enough reason to breed cats who “essentially” spend the majority of their lives “completely crippled” and are frequently terminated “really extremely early” because they can’t walk.

“Please let marketers know that these cats are not cute if you see them being utilized for advertising or promoted by celebrities as the ‘latest thing to have.’ This is inhumane.” 2. Dog breeds with a flat face The vet’s second film focused on flat-faced dogs, such as pugs and bulldogs, which are popular breeds.

“These dogs have incredible personalities and make fantastic pets, but we need to talk about how they suffer because of their appearance,” Henstridge stated in the video.

“Many of these dogs have trouble breathing regularly, starting with nostrils that are often just tiny little holes, and their faces may appear flat on the outside but have nearly as much tissue on the inside as a dog with a normal-length nose, which can seriously impair their airways.”