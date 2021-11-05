A ‘Very Chunky’ Great White Shark with a Huge Dinner was spotted off the coast of the United States.

Off the coast of the United States, a “quite hefty” great white shark was spotted in camera footage. It had most likely just finished a substantial feast.

On Wednesday, the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy (AWSC), a non-profit dedicated to marine research, shared a photo of the swollen shark on Facebook.

The AWSC wrote in the post, “There are certain sharks that make our data team stop and take a double-take.”

“While analyzing GoPro footage, one of our data team members stumbled across this really hefty male white shark. Because of the size of the shark’s stomach, our data team may assume that it has recently eaten.” Great white sharks frequently rip off enormous chunks of flesh from their meal and swallow them whole, rather than chewing it.

According to the Encyclopedia Britannica, newborn great white sharks devour fish and other sharks.

When these animals reach adulthood, however, they eat sea turtles, seals, sea lions, porpoises, dolphins, and even small whales as prey.

The meal was most certainly a massive animal, possibly a whale, based on the size of the bulge in the shark’s gut.

Great white sharks, which may grow to be between 11 and 16 feet long, normally hunt by ambush, hoping to catch their prey off guard and bite them to death.

However, these apex predators have been observed scavenging on the remains of deceased whales and basking sharks.

Earlier this year, several great white sharks were seen eating on the body of a dead humpback whale off Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

The waters around Cape Cod have recently become an aggregation site for great white sharks in the North Atlantic, according to the AWSC.

Every year, a large number of animals congregate in the area to hunt seals, whose population has also expanded recently, according to the AWSC.

Sightings and records of catches in the larger northwest Atlantic have grown, indicating some sort of population recovery, according to the non-profit, however the real extent of the population is still unknown.

In most federal waters, great white sharks were designated as a protected species in 1997, and in Massachusetts state waters in 2005. Sharks had previously been hunted.

