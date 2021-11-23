A venomous snake was discovered hiding beneath a child’s bed, where a young girl was sleeping.

A minimally venomous snake was discovered under a child’s bed by snake catchers in Queensland, Australia.

On November 16, Stuart McKenzie of Sunshine Snake Catchers 24/7 was summoned to the residence when a family pulled out drawers full of Lego and discovered a brown-colored snake hiding beneath them.

The snake catcher believes the snake, which he recognized as a brown tree snake, stayed in the girl’s room all night.

“The unanswered question in all of this is how long did the snake stay under there?!” McKenzie clarified the situation on Facebook. “Because it turned out to be a brown tree snake, we’re thinking it came in during the night because they’re a nocturnal species.” But it’s very possible that the family’s daughter slept with the snake in her bed all night!” A video of the snake rescue was posted to the team’s Facebook page, where it has earned over a thousand likes.

McKenzie adds in the movie that brown tree snakes are frequently confused with the far more hazardous eastern brown snake, which is the world’s second most venomous snake.

The brown tree snake, while still poisonous, is significantly less lethal than the eastern brown snake, which is responsible for more deaths in Australia than any other snake species.

Although no adults have been killed by a brown tree snake bite, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) states that children can be harmed by these reptiles’ bites.

The brown tree snake is a considerably bigger threat to ecosystems than it is to people. The reptile is endemic to Indonesia, the Solomon Islands, New Guinea, and Australia, but it is rapidly expanding to other parts of the world.

The geographic distribution of the brown tree snake has extended to include Guam, Saipan, and other western Pacific islands. The snake was initially discovered in Gaum in the 1950s, and by the 2020s, it had spread across the entire island, with populations ranging from 4,000 to 10,000 snakes per square mile.

When a reptile colonizes a new area, local populations of small vertebrates are known to be decimated.

When a reptile colonizes a new area, local populations of small vertebrates are known to be decimated.

This could be due to the snake's reputation as a ferocious predator capable of devouring up to 70% of its prey.