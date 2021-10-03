A Venezuelan couple goes to great lengths to save endangered sloths.

Haydee Rodriguez has just released a sloth named Maruja 58 in a forested area outside of Caracas, and she’s keeping an eye on her as she settles in.

“Look at how lovely she is! It’s like dancing in the trees,” said Rodriguez, who, like her husband Juan Carlos, is fascinated by the sleepy creatures who spend much of their time dangling upside down from treetops.

Maruja 58 is the 58th sloth the couple has rescued, cared for, and released through the Chuwie Foundation, the non-profit organization they formed to protect sloths native to Central and South America’s jungles.

Chuwie was the first sloth they rescued, and his image serves as the foundation’s emblem, which is based in San Antonio de los Altos, a neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela.

“We’d like to assist with studies as well. To figure out how many sloths there are and how they live, for example,” Juan Carlos Rodriguez explained.

According to the World Wildlife Fund, there are no official estimates for the sloth population in Venezuela, although deforestation in Latin America has diminished the extent of the creatures’ habitat (WWF).

The pygmy three-toed sloth is endangered, while another species, the maned three-toed sloth, is listed as “vulnerable” by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

The sloths in Caracas confront three main threats: dogs attacking them, being hit by cars, and, most importantly, high voltage wires running across forested regions. The sloths get shocked as they try to cling to them.

Chuwie experienced something similar. He lost a portion of his left arm and was severely burned. The Rodriguez family, who had previously given the injured cat to a veterinarian, decided to adopt him.

Haydee, who works in the news media, and Juan Carlos, a graphic designer, developed a social media account – @Chuwieelgalan – to increase awareness of the tale, which currently has nearly 10,000 Instagram followers.

They learned how to care for these animals from Costa Rican environmental specialists, and within a few months, the Rodriguez family was out helping injured animals.

“We were sloth rescuers without even trying,” Haydee explained.

She and Juan Carlos both have day jobs, but the sloths now occupy the majority of their time.

They currently have six sloths recuperating at home before being released. One was severely bitten by dogs, another was found without its mother, and still another was electrocuted by a high-voltage line. The couple wishes to construct a. Brief News from Washington Newsday.