A ‘unprecedented’ opportunity to study the planet’s environment will be provided by a Venus double flyby.

On Monday and Tuesday, international space agencies will focus their attention on Venus, as NASA, the European Space Agency, and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency will perform a “double flyby” of the planet.

On Monday, the Solar Orbiter passed by Venus, while BepiColombo will pass by on Tuesday.

“The double flyby… provides an unparalleled chance to study the Venus environment from many areas at the same time and, moreover, in locations not frequently visited by a dedicated planetary orbiter,” according to the ESA website.

A Venus flyby double feature on August 9 and 10! ESA/NASA's Solar Orbiter and ESA's BepiColombo will swing by Venus one day apart, adjusting their paths using the planet's gravity.

An ESA and NASA space mission captured the first-ever photographs of the sun's poles early Monday morning. According to the ESA, this is critical in order to gain a better understanding of how the sun operates and to forecast space weather.

To obtain the photographs, the spacecraft Solar Orbiter flew 4,968 miles close Venus to shed some orbital energy.

Solar Orbiter was able to tilt at the right orbital angle to picture the sun’s poles thanks to Venus’s gravitational assistance.

“Throughout the mission, it undertakes repeated gravity assist flybys of Venus to move closer to the Sun and adjust its orbital inclination, lifting it out of the ecliptic plane, to capture the greatest – and first – images of the Sun’s poles,” according to ESA.

The spacecraft BepiColombo, operated by ESA and the Japanese space agency JAXA, used Venus’ gravitational pull to help maneuver its way into Mercury’s orbit and balance the sun’s gravitational pull.

“BepiColombo is on its journey to Mercury, the solar system’s mysterious innermost planet. Flybys of Earth, Venus, and Mercury, as well as the spacecraft’s solar electric propulsion system, are needed to help maneuver the spacecraft into Mercury orbit against the Sun’s massive gravitational force, according to ESA.

In the process, this mission will travel significantly closer to Venus, with intentions to fly just 341 miles away.

Despite the fact that the two spacecraft’s destinations are not explicitly Venus, the planet plays an important part in the missions’ success.

On Monday and Tuesday, black-and-white photos from the Venus flybys will be captured and released. Images with a high resolution cannot be taken.