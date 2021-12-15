A tornado survivor in Kentucky has been reunited with the dog she thought was dead.

A Kentucky lady who narrowly spared death during the six-state tornado outbreak last weekend has been reunited with her dog, which she had assumed had been slain.

Deanna Badillo, a Mayfield resident, managed to live despite her home being demolished by a tornado while she was trying to take shelter, according to WHAS11.

The woman thought her dog had died in the disaster, but thankfully, a neighbor was able to locate and care for the animal.

“It’s the little things that matter,” Badillo added. “That tiny puppy, every part of her matters.”

After her home was destroyed by a tornado, the woman felt she was lucky to be alive.

“My companion and I both claimed that we had escaped death. I believe it is because of God’s grace, and I am not yet finished with this world “she stated

The woman claimed that she and her buddy had barely made it inside her home’s hallway when the storm struck. What followed was characterized by her as an out-of-body experience.

“I didn’t see anything… yet I couldn’t put into words how I felt. I have no idea how it feels to stand here and tell you about my experience.” While Badillo and her friend were able to escape, a 4-year-old boy was killed when he was caught in rubble just two streets away.

Tornado survivors are now clearing up the debris and making plans to rebuild. Volunteers are assisting individuals who are in desperate need.

Lorie Delapp, a Graves County resident, is one of the volunteers assisting the impacted families. She stated, ” “There are people who have lost everything, who have lost family, and who have yet to be discovered. We’re very fortunate, and I pity those families and pray for them.” Last Friday, a tornado outbreak ripped over six states, including Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, and Tennessee, wreaking significant devastation.

During the harsh weather event, at least 88 individuals were killed across five states, with more than 100 still missing.

“I still think that we will uncover at least some more bodies,” Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear stated during a press conference on Tuesday.

The majority of the deaths happened in Kentucky, with at least 74 persons confirmed deceased, including eight victims killed at a candle factory in Mayfield. In Kentucky, the deceased range in age from two months to two years. This is a condensed version of the information.