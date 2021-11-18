A top US diplomat is in Nigeria, where he is being urged to reconsider ties.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Nigeria on Thursday amid calls for a review of the US relationship with Africa’s most populous country due to recurrent turmoil and human rights concerns.

The senior US diplomat is on his first trip to Sub-Saharan Africa, where he hopes to promote President Joe Biden’s main priorities of fostering democracy and combating climate change and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Blinken made his first stop in longtime ally Kenya on Wednesday, calling for African-led solutions to the continent’s challenges, including as the escalating war in Ethiopia, where Nigeria’s former president Olusegun Obasanjo is leading mediation efforts.

Nigeria is crucial for any continent-wide strategy, with 20 percent of the population and the continent’s largest economy, and successive US administrations have courted Nigerian leaders since the restoration of civilian rule in 1999.

However, US perceptions of Nigeria, which had already been tainted by years of bloodshed and endemic corruption, hardened last year after security forces used lethal force to quell enormous protests against police brutality.

In an uncharacteristically robust statement as a candidate, Biden expressed support with the protestors and encouraged President Muhammadu Buhari to rein in security troops, whom Biden will meet on Thursday.

Senator Bob Menendez, the chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and a member of Biden’s Democratic Party, asked for a “deep rethink of the framework of our whole relationship” with Nigeria during a hearing with Blinken.

Congressional objections have stalled the sale of 12 US Cobra attack helicopters to Nigeria, prompting calls for an investigation into whether the military is doing enough to protect civilians as it fights the two-decade-long Boko Haram terrorist insurgency.

Nigeria, on the other hand, has recently begun receiving a separate shipment of Super Tocano warplanes after former President Donald Trump approved the sale, which had been stalled by the previous administration of Barack Obama following Nigeria’s unintentional strike on a refugee camp, which killed over 100 people.

Blinken reversed one of Trump’s actions on the night of his visit by removing Nigeria from a US blacklist of countries that abuse religious freedom.

Mike Pompeo, Blinken’s predecessor who did not visit Nigeria, did there late in his term at the behest of evangelical Christians who claim that attacks on the community in the religiously diverse country are systematic.

In Nairobi, Blinken urged Kenya’s close friend to ensure free and secure elections next year, while also acknowledging that the US was “hardly immune” to similar worries, a veiled allusion to. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.