A Texas meteor streaked over the night sky in videos that ‘shook our entire house.’

On Sunday night, a fireball blasted through the sky over Texas, sparking scores of eyewitness claims, including one individual who said it “shook our entire house.”

Just before 10 p.m. EDT, a streak of light, most certainly a meteor, appeared over a northeastern part of the state.

According to NASA’s Meteor Watch program, the space rock plowed into Earth’s atmosphere at a speed of more than 52,000 miles per hour before burning up.

Based on more than 50 eyewitness testimonies and American Meteor Society (AMS) data, NASA estimated that the blazing streak lasted around 4.1 seconds and occurred at a height of around 53.2 miles down to 34.6 miles.

In response to NASA’s findings, even more people took to Facebook to share their own sightings.

It sounded like a gas well was blowing up.

The meteor “shook our entire house about 9 p.m. in Holly Lake Ranch, TX,” according to one witness. We mistook it for an earthquake.”

Another reported they could hear the fireball’s sound, which they described as “sounding like a gas well exploding.”

Footage from car dashcams and security cameras has been published to the internet, allegedly showing the meteor.

Tonight’s meteor over Texas/Oklahoma produced a flash and a bang! We’ve arrived in Plano. At 8:56:10 p.m., there was a flash and a bang. pic.twitter.com/wX63QpDsKM

July 26, 2021 — Matt Turner (@MattTurner02)

Keep an eye on the top left corner! pic.twitter.com/yCxhrHHQ8R

July 26, 2021 — Brian Smith (@brismit8)

Anyone in the Dallas/Fort Worth area notice this FALL and BREAK APART IN THE SKY photo?

twitter.com/r1wq6VNoYc

July 26, 2021 — mirha (@mirhabanana)

They show the flaming space rock speeding through the sky, glowing particularly brightly at moments.

The Perseid meteor shower is currently taking place on Earth, and it will extend from mid-July through late-August. As the Earth travels through the debris left behind by the comet Swift-Tuttle, skywatchers will see more shooting stars than usual.

The Texas fireball yesterday night, however, was not due to the Perseids, according to NASA’s Meteor Watch program, because it was not traveling in the same direction and was moving too slowly.

