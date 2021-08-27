A Texas man is mauled by dogs in one of the worst attacks a paramedic has ever witnessed.

On Thursday, a man was mauled by two unrestrained pit bulls in a neighborhood in Harris County, Texas, leaving him in critical condition.

Parts of the event in the Northcliffe area, which deputies described as “horrific,” were captured on home surveillance cameras and carried by multiple local news sources.

The man, who was out for an early morning stroll, can be seen moving away as the two dogs approach him in one video shared online by KTRK.

The unidentified man eventually backs up against a vehicle as the dogs bark and leap up on him. Before the pit bulls began mauling him, the clip aired by KTRK cuts out.

Neighbors can be seen running to the man’s rescue later in the video. Darrell Barryman, for example, tried to scare the dogs away with a large stick.

“I overheard someone say, ‘Help, help, help.'” “I remarked, ‘Something ain’t right,'” Berryman told KPRC 2 at the time. “I came over here and spotted two pit bulls,” says the narrator. The man was unable to move. They had him by the scruff of his neck… “I told my granddaughter to dial 911,” she said.

Elmer Levigne, a retired Harris County Sheriff’s Office officer, was one of the other neighbors who came out to rescue the victim, armed with a firearm. The attack took place in Levigne’s front yard, and it was filmed on his CCTV cameras.

Although Barryman and Levigne were able to remove the dogs off the man, the pit bulls charged towards the former deputy, prompting him to shoot one of them in the shoulder.

“As soon as I came out, the dogs turned around and charged at us. Lavigne told KPRC 2 that she shot him in the shoulder and it didn’t even stop him.

By this time, deputies from the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office and animal control officers had arrived on the site. The other dog was shot by one of the deputies after it bit an animal control officer twice while they were attempting to restrain it.

The first victim suffered injuries to his upper and lower bodies, as well as his face and neck, and lost a substantial amount of blood as a result of the attack.

Daniel Garza said, "It was pretty horrific."