A Texas man has been paralyzed by the West Nile Virus, which is spread by mosquitoes.

Tommy Gerow, 60, is being treated at the Texas Medical Center’s Houston Methodist Hospital. David, his brother, claims to have been diagnosed with WNV.

WNV is a virus that is transmitted through the bite of an infected mosquito. The majority of people either experience mild symptoms or none at all, but it can have catastrophic implications in some situations, and it can even be fatal.

“[Tommy Gerow] went from being self-sufficient and able to work to being bedridden and unable to use his legs. David Gerow of Fox 26 said, “He can only move his right arm a little bit.”

Tommy Gerow hasn’t been anywhere in a while, and it’s possible he was bitten by a mosquito in or near his Houston house.

The Houston Health Department had not yet formally reported the case at the time of publishing.

Tommy Gerow first became ill in April, according to a GoFundMe campaign set up by a friend.

According to the timeline of events on the fundraising page, he was admitted to the hospital on April 6 after suffering a stroke. His blood pressure was stated to have dropped the next day, but he was dismissed soon after, apparently because doctors were “stumped.”

On April 13, he was alleged to have returned to the same hospital and was discharged on April 18, again without a definitive diagnosis.

“Only five days later, he stood up and fell on the floor. He couldn’t move his legs because he couldn’t control them. He was transferred to Methodist Hospital at the Medical Center at the time, where he had a battery of blood tests, an MRI, and a spinal tap, according to the GoFundMe website.

Tommy had West Nile Virus, which created a [bilateral]lesion in the top of his spinal cord, according to the doctors.

Tommy Gerow was then referred to a rehab facility before being released home to finish his treatment, which included relearning how to walk.

However, in late July, he's reported to have "lost the use of both legs, one arm, and part of the other arm," before losing "all of his limbs" on August 8.