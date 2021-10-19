A terrifying 3-foot scorpion with spines that skewered its prey was discovered in China.

A terrifying sea scorpion’s petrified bones have been discovered by Chinese researchers. The creature reached a length of almost 3 feet and possessed an expanded back limb covered in a spine arrangement for ensnaring prey.

The new organism belongs to the eurypterid mixopterid family, which includes species with unique front arms called “pedipalps.” This family of sea scorpions, with its huge tail and extended front claws, more closely resembles the typical image of a scorpion, and this critter is no exception.

Terropterus xiushanensis was a mixopterid whose front arms were coated in spiny protrusions. These appendages were most likely utilized to catch animals in a “catching basket.” It had a spear-like appendage at the end of its terrifying expanded “tail.”

The discovery of three Terropterus fossils, one complete and two fragmentary, suggests that the species could grow to be over 3 feet long. Other mixopterids are also known for their huge size.

Between 444 and 419 million years ago, the eurypterid, the scientific term for a sea scorpion, could have been a top predator in the shallow seas of South China, according to the team who discovered it.

This is during the Silurian epoch of Earth’s history. Though Eurypterids first appear in the fossil record between 485 and 445 million years ago, their variety grew dramatically throughout the Silurian period. By the Permian period of Earth’s history, which began 300 million years ago, the creatures would be extinct.

The find is significant in terms of determining the diversity of organisms that existed during the Silurian epoch. Only a few huge predators have been discovered in the shallow seas of China during that time period.

“Our understanding of mixopterids is limited to only four species in two genera, all of which were based on a few fossil specimens from the Silurian Laurussia 80 years ago,” said doctoral researcher Wang Bo of the Chinese Academy of Sciences’ Nanjing Institute of Geology and Palaeontology.

Wang Bo is one of the authors of a report published in the journal Science Bulletin that discusses the discovery.

The presence of such well-preserved appendages in the fossil record is remarkable.