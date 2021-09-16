A teen with a Fortnite addiction was admitted to the hospital for two months.

Due to an addiction to the online video game Fortnite, a 15-year-old kid was hospitalized for two months. The teenager was treated for internet gaming addiction by a Spanish study team.

The team revealed in an article published in the Revista de Psiquiatra Infanto-Juvenil (Journal of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry) that the boy needed hospitalization and “detoxification” as a result of “a strong behavioral addiction to the Fortnite video game.”

According to a press release from Jaume I University, the researchers determined the youngster should be hospitalized when he became isolated at home, refused to connect socially, lost interest in his surroundings, and refused to seek medical care.

According to the report, the specialists who treated the youngster do not consider video games to be a problem in and of themselves, and that their right use can be socially and educationally useful. They claimed that video games may be used to treat some ailments.

The researchers stated in a press statement that children’s screen time should be monitored. They also suggested that parents create clear and well-defined boundaries for their children and encourage them to seek out other sources of entertainment.

According to the study, creating areas for families to enjoy group activities and limiting devices in children’s rooms could help prevent behavioral disorders that arise as a result of gaming addictions.

According to the study, the researchers used a multidisciplinary strategy to treat the adolescent, including cognitive behavioral therapy, and worked with him and his family to help him understand the impact gaming was having on his life.

“The findings demonstrate a considerable reduction in gaming time as well as an improvement in the patient’s personal and social functioning,” they stated.

In the case of Fornite, the authors feel that its addictive potential stems from a number of variables, according to the press release. These include setting deadlines to complete each season’s challenges, the desire to not fall behind, and access to live broadcasting, which allows others to comment on gaming skills and strategies.

Gaming addiction is defined by the World Health Organization as “impaired control over gaming, increased prioritization of gaming over other activities to the point where gaming takes precedence over other hobbies and daily activities, and continuance.” This is a condensed version of the information.