A Swiss flavor company gets a taste for the post-Covid health food craze.

According to the CEO of Swiss business Firmenich, one of the world’s largest flavor and scent makers, health foods will become a prominent nutrition trend in the post-Covid future.

According to CEO Gilbert Ghostine, the pandemic has heightened public demand for healthier products.

“With Covid, customers realized that if your immune system is weak, if you’re overweight, or if you have diabetes, you’re more vulnerable,” he explained.

“Health and well-being are so important, and people are more mindful about what they consume right now.”

The coronavirus crisis has accelerated the shifts in eating habits that were already underway prior to the epidemic. According to Ghostine, this has established the company’s investment strategy for the next 10 to 20 years.

“At the heart of our business is anticipating consumer trends and ensuring that we invest all of our resources in science and technology in order to develop solutions that are relevant to our clients.”

Although the world’s largest privately owned perfume and flavor manufacturer, Firmenich, is poorly recognized to the general public, its ingredients can be found in thousands of consumer items.

He predicted that two tendencies would continue to grow in the future. The first is lowering sugar content, which is one of Firmenich’s strong qualities, he claims.

The other is meat and dairy substitutes, which reflect not only concerns about climate change and livestock’s carbon footprint, but also the rise of flexitarian diets, which emphasize plant-based meals while not completely eliminating meat.

“We will put disproportionate resources behind these two main trends,” Ghostine stated, without providing specific figures.

Unlike its big competitors, Firmenich is still a family-owned business. It just has to provide a few important data on the balance sheet because it is not traded on a stock exchange.

The company was created in 1895 by Swiss scientist Philippe Chuit in the garage of Charles Firmenich in Satigny, a wine-growing region outside of Geneva.

It is now a multinational corporation with 10,000 employees and locations in 83 countries.

In the fiscal year ending June 2020, it had a turnover of 3.9 billion Swiss francs ($4.3 billion, 3.6 billion euros).

Flavors, which supplies ingredients to the food sector, from small businesses to giants like Unilever, Nestle, Mondelez, and Kellogg’s; and fragrances, which provide odors for hygiene products and perfume brands.

Francois Coty, a French perfumer, was one of the company’s founders. Brief News from Washington Newsday.