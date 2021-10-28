A Sunspot Just Blasted the Earth With X-Rays From Solar Flares.

Scientists have detected an increase in solar x-ray energy hitting Earth, which they believe was caused by a flare on Tuesday.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Space Weather Prediction Center said on Tuesday that the GOES geostationary satellites orbiting our planet had identified multiple spikes of x-ray radiation.

The data shows that many surges occurred throughout Tuesday and into Wednesday, each time significantly upping the radiation levels.

In addition, little radio interference was detected Tuesday by the NOAA, which measured R1 out of R5 on their radio blackout scale. This suggests that high-frequency radio communications on the sun’s side of the Earth may have been temporarily disrupted.

Solar activity tracking site SpaceWeather.com captured a small clip of a solar flare that occurred near the side of the sun on Tuesday morning as seen by NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory, which can be seen here (SDO).

According to the website: “The blast site is hidden beyond the sun’s horizon. It’s probably certainly a sunspot in flux. Within the next 24-48 hours, the sun’s rotation will bring it into view, generating a geoeffective source of solar activity.” The x-ray activity has continued through Wednesday, according to NOAA’s GOES (Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite) data, however the spikes did not appear to be as strong as they were the day before.

There were no active space weather alerts issued by the NOAA as of 2:30 p.m. UTC (10:30 a.m. EDT), though this is subject to change.

It isn’t the first time that the sun has shone in October. A solar geomagnetic storm generated by a burst of high solar activity hurled billions of tons of superheated gas at our planet a few weeks ago.

The NOAA classed it as a G2 moderate category geomagnetic storm, with G5 being the strongest, and the Space Weather Prediction Center warned of potential power grid fluctuations, voltage alarms in some power systems, and even auroras in places like New York and Washington.

By sending electromagnetic radiation our way, solar activity can impact technology on Earth. This radiation, for example, could disrupt a GPS satellite signal, causing navigational problems.

