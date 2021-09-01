A stunning photograph depicts a galaxy shrouded in dust as a result of a galactic collision.

Centaurus A, a galaxy near to our own, has been captured in a spectacular image by astronomers. The image, taken with the Dark Energy Camera at the Cerro Tololo Inter-American Observatory in Chile, captures the Centaurus A’s unique features in stunning clarity, particularly the dust lanes that surround it, which are the aftermath of a collision with another galaxy.

During a long-term monitoring program that studied Centaurus A—the fifth brightest galaxy in the sky—from 2018 to 2021, astronomer Monika Soraisam of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign captured the image.

The constellation Centaurus A is located in the southern hemisphere. Because of its brightness and vast size, the galaxy has become one of the most studied cosmic objects by both professional and amateur astronomers. It is located little over 12 light-years from Earth.

Centaurus A is home to a variety of unusual features, according to previous surveys of the galaxy. Powerful jets are released at near-light speed from its central region by a supermassive black hole with a mass 55 million times that of the Sun.

Despite the fact that the galaxy has been studied extensively and its most powerful and energetic characteristics have been well-mapped, earlier photos have failed to capture the curling tendrils of dust and gas that hide the galaxy’s bright center area in such detail.

Red clouds of hydrogen and the dim blue stars within them can be seen within the dust lanes. This suggests that these tendrils conceal areas of active star formation.

These dust lanes, as well as the star-forming areas they partially hide, are thought to have resulted from a 100 million-year-old collision and merger with another galaxy. Centaurus A’s other features are thought to have been influenced by the collision, as well as contorting it into a peculiar “s” shape.

The two galaxies that combined to produce Centaurus A were thought to be of different shapes, with one being a large elliptical galaxy with a long stretched out shape and the other being a much smaller spiral galaxy, similar to our own Milky Way.

Researchers are presently investigating how the magnetic fields around Centaurus A may have been affected by the impact. It’s thought that galactic. This is a condensed version of the information.