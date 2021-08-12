A study found that the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is more effective against the Delta Variant than the Pfizer vaccine.

According to a new preprint study published on Sunday, Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine may be more efficient than Pfizer-in BioNTech’s preventing infection caused by the more contagious Delta version.

The efficiency of the Pfizer vaccination decreased from 76 percent to 42 percent in July after the Delta version became the dominant strain in the United States, according to a report released on the preprint platform medRxiv by a group of researchers from the Massachusetts data analytics firm nference.

In the same time span, the efficacy rate of Moderna’s shot dropped from 86 percent to 76 percent.

Furthermore, Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccination was found to be 92 percent efficient in preventing hospitalization, compared to 85 percent for Pfizer’s injection.

The study’s findings are unclear as to whether the vaccine doses become less effective over time or are less effective against the Delta version. However, according to the study’s principal author, Venky Soundararajan, it could be a combination of both variables.

According to Axios, Soundararajan added, “The Moderna vaccine is likely — very likely — more successful than the Pfizer vaccine in locations where Delta is the dominant strain, and the Pfizer vaccine appears to have a lesser durability of effectiveness.”

Both mRNA vaccines are still very efficient in avoiding coronavirus-related hospitalizations, according to the authors of the observational study.

It should be observed that the two shots are not identical. Moderna has a higher dose than the Pfizer shot, which means it carries more mRNA. This could also explain why the two vaccinations aren’t as effective against the Delta strain, according to Soundararajan.

According to SF Gate, he stated, “Thinking back, we think that might be because of the dose.” “There is more mRNA, which suggests the immunological response is boosted.”

According to Reuters, the experts believe that anyone who received an mRNA shot earlier this year may require a Moderna booster dose.

The findings of the preprint study are similar to those of a different study that found that when elderly nursing home residents and workers in Ontario were given the Moderna vaccination instead of the Pfizer vaccine, they produced a greater immune response against COVID-19.

Residents who received the Pfizer shot had 3.89 times lower antibody levels than those who received the Moderna shot in the research.