A spooky photo from a dog meat farm shows a pile of collars belonging to animals who were electrocuted to death.

Animal rescuers recorded eerie photographs of a dog farm in South Korea where dogs were electrocuted and butchered for meat.

A moving photo of a big pile of collars in the farm’s killing area, each of which represents one of the countless dogs slain at the site on Jindo Island, is among the photographs.

Other photographs show some of the 65 dogs that have been rescued by animal rescuers from Humane Society International (HSI)/Korea and LIFE, including numerous puppies.

Despite being the country’s national dog breed, the farm owner has been breeding and slaughtering Korean Jindo pups, which are endemic to the island, for more than 20 years. They are considered a “Natural Monument” by the South Korean government, which ostensibly grants them certain legal protections.

The dogs were discovered in little wire battery cages by animal rescuers. Some locals claimed to have heard dogs howling in fright on the farm.

“All the dogs on this meat farm are Jindos, which is supposed to be Korea’s national dog breed,” Nara Kim, HSI/campaign Korea’s manager, said in a statement. Instead, these unfortunate dogs have been confined to filthy metal cages and fed restaurant waste, with no access to even the most basic care or human love.

“As a proud Korean, I am constantly disturbed by the cruelty of dog meat factories, but seeing our country’s national dog breed exploited like this on Jindo Island was particularly shocking.”

The farmer had broken the country’s Animal Protection Act by slaughtering dogs in front of each other, according to local South Korean officials. Although South Korean legislation does not expressly prohibit the slaughter of dogs for human consumption, it does restrict the animals from being slaughtered in a cruel manner or in the presence of other animals of the same species.

“When I saw the killing area, I cried because I knew dogs were being killed in front of each other. “They were electrocuted and there was a big pile of collars,” Kim claimed. “Thanks to our friends at LIFE, we were able to pull these dogs out of that horrific situation and assure their safety. This is a condensed version of the information.