A Slugfest at Trudeau’s First Canada Election Debate.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau came out guns blazing on a debate stage Thursday, desperate to turn around his Liberal Party’s stumbling re-election campaign.

The debate, hosted by TVA, is the first of several leaders’ debates leading up to the September 20 election.

It saw the one-time Canadian political darling go off against his main competitor, rookie Conservative leader Erin O’Toole, whom he now trails in polls, as well as Jagmeet Singh of the New Democratic Party and Yves-Francois Blanchet of the separatist Bloc Quebecois.

They argued about Covid vaccinations, child care, taxes and the economy, oil and climate change, gun violence, the #MeToo movement, and racism.

“You don’t understand the concerns, Mr. O’Toole!” Trudeau exclaimed. “None of your policy recommendations have been costed. It’s not a serious strategy.”

He also accused the frontrunner of advocating for a “two-tier” health-care system, which a majority of Canadians oppose.

Alternatively, Trudeau found himself on the defensive for calling the snap election barely 18 months after the previous general election, which he justified by claiming that the country needed a new mandate to get out of the epidemic.

He retorted to challengers, “We must give Canadians a choice.”

Trudeau stuttered in the first two weeks of the campaign, as the leftist New Democrats siphoned off voter support from his Liberals, allowing the Conservatives to take the lead while making minimal inroads.

Meanwhile, Blanchet, who is enormously popular in Quebec, is attempting to stymie Liberal gains in the critical election battleground. A resurgent Bloc quadrupled its seat count in volatile Quebec in 2019, helping to keep the Liberals from retaining their majority.

“Things haven’t gone well for Justin Trudeau’s Liberals from the beginning of the campaign,” Daniel Beland, a politics professor at McGill University in Montreal, told AFP.

He claimed that the Liberals, who called the election while polling well, hoped to reclaim a majority in the House of Commons, had “faced a stiffer Conservative resistance than they expected.”

Apathy among the electorate is also a problem for the incumbent. Few people wanted an election now, when Canadians are just getting back to work and sending their children back to school after a year of pandemic lockdowns.

“Now is not the time for an election,” O’Toole said during the discussion, accusing Trudeau of putting “his personal interests ahead of Canadians’.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.