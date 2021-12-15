A ‘Significant’ Amount of Water Discovered Under the Grand Canyon of Mars is Featured in a Historic Find.

The ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter (TGO) of the European Space Agency and Russian space agency Roscosmos discovered “large levels” of water on Mars, the ESA announced on Wednesday. This water was hidden beneath the surface of Mars’ Valles Marineris canyon system, which is 10 times the length and five times the depth of the Grand Canyon on Earth.

While water has been discovered on Mars before, the majority of it is frozen in the planet’s freezing polar regions, according to the ESA. Because the temperatures are not cold enough for exposed water ice to be stable at the planet’s equator, the majority of the water remains in this region.

The ESA has been searching for water near Mars’ surface for some time, but has only found minuscule amounts, largely in soil and bound in minerals. This new discovery indicated that the planet may have deeper water reservoirs that are obscured by dust.

“With TGO, we can observe what’s truly going on beneath Mars’ surface—and, critically, discover water-rich ‘oases’ that couldn’t be detected with prior sensors,” said Igor Mitrofanov of the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Space Research Institute in a release.

“In the colossal Valles Marineris canyon system, (the Fine Resolution Epithermal Neutron Detector neutron telescope) revealed an area with an unusually large amount of hydrogen: assuming the hydrogen we see is bound into water molecules, as much as 40 [percent]of the near-surface material in this region appears to be water,” the statement continued.

According to the ESA report, the area is roughly the size of the Netherlands and comes into touch with the Candor Chaos valleys, a part of the canyon system that the agency believes “promising in our search for water on Mars.”

Valles Marineris is now a “even more interesting target” for future exploration, according to the ESA. While water has previously been discovered a few “kilometers below earth” at the planet’s mid-latitudes and under its south pole, the ESA claims that these places are less accessible to exploration than the water recently discovered due to their great depth.

"It's critical to understand how and where water persists on modern-day Mars.