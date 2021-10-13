A shortage of workers in the United Kingdom is threatening the supply of Christmas turkeys.

At feeding time, farmer Patrick Deeley is surrounded by a throng of 600 white turkeys in a gloomy wooden barn in the countryside of southeast England.

However, the typical scene at Flower Farm near Godstone, Surrey, hides a crisis: a shortage of seasonal staff, which will leave Deeley unable to satisfy strong holiday demand.

“I’m not optimistic that I’ll be able to hire enough people to finish the job before Christmas,” Deeley told AFP. “There will be a lot of pressure.” By mid-December, Deeley could usually count on 12 seasonal laborers to assist him pack, prepare, and deliver the birds. He has been recruiting from Europe for the past 15 years.

However, the United Kingdom has been out of the European Union for about a year. The bloc’s free movement of people and workers has come to an end, and stricter immigration regulations have been implemented.

Deeley has been unable to recruit a single worker from the European mainland to his 150-acre (61-hectare) family-run farm in the undulating North Downs, unlike prior years.

“As far as I can tell, Brexit is a major contributor to this. It has resulted in a significant loss of labor “he stated

Farmers around the country have been advertising for workers due to a labor crisis in the chicken industry. However, applications are relatively uncommon.

“It’s not the most glamorous job in the world,” Mark Gorton, a turkey farmer in Norfolk, England, remarked.

“It’s hard work, seven days a week of farming.”

Gorton claimed he would have had 300 to 400 seasonal workers lined up by the middle of December in past years.

He, like Deeley, has none this year.

“We’re six weeks away from starting to prepare Christmas turkeys for the Christmas market, and we don’t have any labor right now,” Gorton said.

As a result, several farmers have had to reduce their turkey production this year.

Supermarkets have cut their orders as a shortage of lorry drivers has caused delays in the supply of some commodities, resulting in empty shelves.

Even if farmers had “ten turkeys or 20,000,” Deeley believes the inherent shortage of competent labor would be a problem.

According to the Traditional Farm-fresh Turkey Association, the bulk of its members have seen a five-fold rise in orders.

And consumers will inevitably bear the brunt of the situation.

“Unfortunately, I believe individuals will have to witness an increase in goods costs,” Deeley added.

