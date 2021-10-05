A Russian crew docks at the International Space Station to film the first film in space.

On Tuesday, a Russian actress and director landed at the International Space Station (ISS) in an attempt to beat the United States to the first movie shot in space.

The Russian team is on track to beat a Hollywood initiative announced last year by Tom Cruise of “Mission Impossible” fame, NASA, and Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

Yulia Peresild, 37, and Klim Shipenko, 38, launched off on time from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in ex-Soviet Kazakhstan, which is leased by Russia.

However, after veteran cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov shifted to manual control, they arrived to the ISS at 1222 GMT.

“Welcome to the International Space Station!” Roscosmos, Russia’s space agency, announced the news on Twitter.

The crew flew to the International Space Station in a Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft for a 12-day mission to film scenes for “The Challenge.”

The premise of the film, which has been kept mostly under wraps along with its funding, revolves around a female physician who is despatched to the International Space Station to save a cosmonaut, according to Roscosmos.

Shkaplerov and two other Russian cosmonauts stationed on the International Space Station are believed to have cameo roles in the film.

When the hatch opens at 1410 GMT, the ISS crew, which includes a French, a Japanese, and three NASA astronauts, will greet the newcomers.

“Psychologically, physiologically, and emotionally, it was challenging… At a pre-flight press conference on Monday, Peresild, who was chosen out of 3,000 applications for the post, stated, “I hope when we attain our goal, all the hurdles won’t seem that hard.”

The team stated they watched the classic Soviet film “The White Sun of the Desert” on Sunday, which is a pre-flight practice observed by cosmonauts.

On October 17, Shipenko and Peresild will return to Earth in a capsule alongside cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky, who has been on the International Space Station for the previous six months.

“Space is where we became pioneers, where we maintain a fairly strong position despite everything,” Dmitry Peskov, a Kremlin spokesperson, told reporters Tuesday.

If successful, the mission will add to Russia’s extensive list of firsts in space.

The Soviets launched Sputnik, the first satellite, and sent the first dog, Laika, the first man, Yuri Gagarin, and the first woman, Valentina Tereshkova, into orbit.

Modern Russia, however, has struggled to innovate in comparison to the Soviet era, and its space sector is competing for public financing as the Kremlin prioritizes military investment.

Its space agency is still reliant on technology developed by the Soviet Union, and it has faced a. Brief News from Washington Newsday.